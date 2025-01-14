Left Menu

Tension at Kumbh: Suspicion and Security Concerns Amidst Temple Camp

Supporters of Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri reported a Muslim man's suspicious activity near their Maha Kumbh camp. The man, initially identifying as Ayush, was detained but found non-threatening. Yati Ji's trust seeks increased security due to his controversial history of hate speech cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions unfolded at the Maha Kumbh as supporters of Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri accused a Muslim man of suspicious behavior near their camp. Authorities have detained the individual for questioning.

Udita Tyagi, general secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust, reported the incident to PTI after volunteers noticed the man, later identified as Ayub, outside their camp in the early hours.

Narsinghanand, known for his controversial remarks and hate speech allegations, calls for enhanced security as the investigation continues, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

