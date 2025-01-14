Illuminating Faith: Makaravilakku's Divine Radiance Unites Devotees
Thousands of pilgrims gathered at the Lord Ayyappa shrine for Makaravilakku, culminating the two-month pilgrimage. Despite long queues, the devotees chanted fervently while awaiting the ceremonial arrival of the sacred jewels and witnessing the divine 'makara jyothi' light. The event was organized by the Kerala government and Travancore Devaswom Board.
A massive gathering of pilgrims, donning traditional black attire, faced long queues at the Lord Ayyappa shrine to observe the Makaravilakku, marking the end of a lengthy pilgrimage season.
Devotees, regardless of age, chanted prayers while carrying the 'irumudi kettu' despite the humid weather, eagerly awaiting the idol's adornment with holy jewels.
The ceremonial arrival of 'thiruvabharanam' from Pandalam saw the idol adorned and 'deeparadhana' conducted as the divine 'makara jyothi' light appeared, under the careful supervision of Kerala's authorities and the Travancore Devaswom Board.
