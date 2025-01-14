Vibrant Skies: Makar Sankranti Celebrations in Rajasthan

The vibrant festival of Makar Sankranti brought an explosion of color to the skies of Rajasthan, with Jaipur's skyline particularly adorned with colorful kites. The lively event saw participation from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari and notable figures like actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Activities stretched throughout the state, as people gathered in large numbers at sacred sites, taking holy dips in Galta Teerth in Jaipur and Pushkar lake in Ajmer. Devotees offered prayers to the sun and shared sweets with the less fortunate, enhancing the festival's spirit of giving and joy.

As dusk descended, the celebratory atmosphere transformed with wish lamps and fireworks illuminating the sky. Akshay Kumar, sharing his kite-flying moments on social media, celebrated the occasion alongside Paresh Rawal on the film set. Arrangements ensured the safety of birds during the kite-flying festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)