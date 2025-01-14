Left Menu

Vibrant Skies: Makar Sankranti Celebrations in Rajasthan

Makar Sankranti was celebrated with vibrant festivities in Rajasthan, where colorful kites filled the skies. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal participated in kite-flying events. People visited temples and distributed sweets, marking the end of winter. Fireworks and wish lamps later illuminated the sky.

14-01-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The vibrant festival of Makar Sankranti brought an explosion of color to the skies of Rajasthan, with Jaipur's skyline particularly adorned with colorful kites. The lively event saw participation from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari and notable figures like actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Activities stretched throughout the state, as people gathered in large numbers at sacred sites, taking holy dips in Galta Teerth in Jaipur and Pushkar lake in Ajmer. Devotees offered prayers to the sun and shared sweets with the less fortunate, enhancing the festival's spirit of giving and joy.

As dusk descended, the celebratory atmosphere transformed with wish lamps and fireworks illuminating the sky. Akshay Kumar, sharing his kite-flying moments on social media, celebrated the occasion alongside Paresh Rawal on the film set. Arrangements ensured the safety of birds during the kite-flying festivities.

