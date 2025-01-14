Left Menu

Mumbai Zoo's Parking Price Surge: A Necessary Move or Tourists' Dilemma?

The Mumbai civic body has significantly raised parking fees at Byculla zoo, increasing rates four-fold for cars and six-fold for two-wheelers. Zoo authorities assert the hike discourages locals from misusing the facility. Despite increased fees, charges are still below other local parking options.

Updated: 14-01-2025 22:11 IST
The Mumbai civic body has enacted a considerable increase in parking fees for all vehicles at Byculla zoo, effective this month, according to officials on Tuesday.

This decision results in a four-fold rise in car charges and a six-fold increase for two-wheelers. Institution authorities explain the adjustment aims to deter local residents from occupying the zoo's parking spaces.

Despite the heightened fees, officials emphasize that the revised rates are still lower compared to other parking facilities in South Mumbai.

