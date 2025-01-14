Mumbai Zoo's Parking Price Surge: A Necessary Move or Tourists' Dilemma?

The Mumbai civic body has enacted a considerable increase in parking fees for all vehicles at Byculla zoo, effective this month, according to officials on Tuesday.

This decision results in a four-fold rise in car charges and a six-fold increase for two-wheelers. Institution authorities explain the adjustment aims to deter local residents from occupying the zoo's parking spaces.

Despite the heightened fees, officials emphasize that the revised rates are still lower compared to other parking facilities in South Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)