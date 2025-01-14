Mumbai Zoo's Parking Price Surge: A Necessary Move or Tourists' Dilemma?
The Mumbai civic body has significantly raised parking fees at Byculla zoo, increasing rates four-fold for cars and six-fold for two-wheelers. Zoo authorities assert the hike discourages locals from misusing the facility. Despite increased fees, charges are still below other local parking options.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai civic body has enacted a considerable increase in parking fees for all vehicles at Byculla zoo, effective this month, according to officials on Tuesday.
This decision results in a four-fold rise in car charges and a six-fold increase for two-wheelers. Institution authorities explain the adjustment aims to deter local residents from occupying the zoo's parking spaces.
Despite the heightened fees, officials emphasize that the revised rates are still lower compared to other parking facilities in South Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Year Fuel Price Hike: Petrol and Diesel Costs Set to Rise
22 Motorists Face Bribery Charges in Limpopo: Crackdown on Corruption Gains Momentum
Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Railway Station Collapse: Corruption Charges Filed
Smoke Scare: Evacuation of BEST Electric Bus in Byculla
Delhi CM Atishi Charges Against L-G Saxena: A Political Standoff