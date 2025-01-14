YouTuber's Daredevil Stunts Lead to Arrests
A YouTuber and three accomplices were arrested for performing dangerous stunts on moving cars. The video went viral on social media, prompting police action. The individuals, later released on bail, confessed to the acts. Cars involved were confiscated as further investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A YouTuber, identified as Krishna Yadav, along with three friends, found themselves in legal trouble after executing dangerous stunts on moving vehicles. A viral video showcasing the risky maneuvers in an underpass near Rapid Metro led to their arrest, police confirmed on Tuesday.
The officers of DLF Phase 1 police station acted swiftly upon identifying the involved cars and apprehended all four culprits. According to Inspector Rajesh Kumar, the vehicles have been seized as evidence while the accused have admitted to their reckless actions.
Despite being granted bail, the individuals remain part of an ongoing investigation. Authorities are continuing their efforts to gather complete details about the incident and assess potential penalties for the unlawful actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- YouTuber
- stunts
- arrest
- viral video
- dangerous
- Krishna Yadav
- police
- cars
- seized
- bail
ALSO READ
Bihar Police Book Hundreds Amidst Protests Led by Prashant Kishore
Swift Progress in Sambhal: Police Post Nears Completion Amid Security Enhancements
Clash at Gandhi Maidan: Protests Intensify Amidst Controversial Police Action
Delhi Police Reinforces Security for New Year Celebrations
Daring Morphine Smuggler Escape Sparks Police Suspensions