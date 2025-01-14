YouTuber's Daredevil Stunts Lead to Arrests

A YouTuber, identified as Krishna Yadav, along with three friends, found themselves in legal trouble after executing dangerous stunts on moving vehicles. A viral video showcasing the risky maneuvers in an underpass near Rapid Metro led to their arrest, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The officers of DLF Phase 1 police station acted swiftly upon identifying the involved cars and apprehended all four culprits. According to Inspector Rajesh Kumar, the vehicles have been seized as evidence while the accused have admitted to their reckless actions.

Despite being granted bail, the individuals remain part of an ongoing investigation. Authorities are continuing their efforts to gather complete details about the incident and assess potential penalties for the unlawful actions.

