Akhilesh Yadav's Sacred Dip: A Makar Sankranti Tradition

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, celebrated Makar Sankranti by taking a dip in the Ganga river in Haridwar. Sharing his experience on social media, Yadav expressed his intention of seeking blessings. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has consistently participated in these religious traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav embraced tradition by taking a holy dip in the Ganga river at Haridwar. The event was commemorated with a post on social media platform X, showcasing images of the political figure immersed in the sacred waters.

While Yadav did not formally announce his location, sources within the party confirmed Haridwar as the scene of his ceremonial bath. Reflecting on the significance of his act, Yadav has long been a steadfast participant in such spiritual endeavors.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, when queried about attending the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, assured his involvement, highlighting his enduring commitment to these cherished religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

