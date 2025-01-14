Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for the Late Tony Slattery, Comedy Icon

Veteran British actor and comedian Tony Slattery has died at age 65. Known for his sharp wit, Slattery was famed for roles in iconic films and TV shows. Tributes from fellow comedians highlight his contribution to comedy and the lasting impact he leaves behind.

Tributes Pour in for the Late Tony Slattery, Comedy Icon
Tony Slattery (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
British actor and comedian Tony Slattery has passed away at the age of 65, marking the end of an era for the legendary performer known for his unparalleled wit. Slattery's career soared through roles in films like 'Peter's Friends' (1992) and 'The Crying Game' (1989), with colleagues from his Cambridge University days like Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, and Hugh Laurie.

Slattery first rose to fame in the television world with appearances on Chris Tarrant's 'Saturday Stayback' in 1983, and later for children in 'Behind the Bike Sheds' and 'TX'. In 1988, he became a regular performer on the game show 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?', solidifying his status in comedy. Following the announcement of Slattery's death, fellow comedians like Richard K. Herring and Al Murray expressed their admiration and grief.

Al Murray described Slattery as a 'dazzling talent', while Richard K. Herring simply shared, 'Oh, Tony'. Social media lit up with tributes, including one from Lederer, who fondly remembered Slattery as a cherished friend and a best man at his weddings. Slattery's influence on British comedy resonates strongly, as those who knew him reflect on a remarkable life dedicated to laughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

