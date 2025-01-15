Left Menu

Devout Pilgrims Swarm Maha Kumbh for Sacred Dip

Devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam to partake in the sacred Maha Kumbh ritual. Despite freezing temperatures, participants expressed satisfaction with the experience and praised the administration for proper arrangements and security. The event, a rare celestial alignment, continues until February 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 15-01-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 08:58 IST
Despite the icy temperatures, devotees with boundless enthusiasm gathered at the Triveni Sangam to partake in the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday. Chants echoing 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram', and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' resonated as individuals submerged themselves in the chilling waters.

Experiencing his first dip, Nibar Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, expressed rejuvenation post-submersion. Accompanied by two people, the 62-year-old proceeded towards the Sangam for the spiritual cleansing.

Shivram Verma, along with others such as Lucknow's Nancy and Fatehpur's Abhishek, echoed similar satisfactions, commending the administrative arrangements. Meanwhile, Kanpur's Vijay Katheria lauded the meticulous security provisions, which ensured smooth conduct during the event drawing around 3.5 crore devotees. The occasion, combining rare celestial elements, sees significant participation until February 26, with traditional demonstrations by Naga sadhus enhancing the cultural fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

