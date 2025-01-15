Eagle's Keeper Grounded: Lazio Fires Mascot Handler Over Controversial Posts
Lazio football club sacked Juan Bernabé, the handler of its eagle mascot, after he posted inappropriate content online. Bernabé underwent a non-medical prosthetic surgery and shared the visuals publicly. The club, citing the severity of his actions, terminated his contract immediately to maintain its reputation.
Lazio has dismissed Juan Bernabé, the falconer managing the iconic eagle mascot, following the emergence of controversial content on his social media. Bernabé, who underwent a prosthetic surgery, shared photos and videos online, sparking the abrupt end of his tenure at the Serie A club.
The eagle handler also participated in an interview with the provocative Italian radio show 'La Zanzara', where he disclosed reasons for his recent procedure. Despite feeling empowered by his actions and his association with Lazio, the club took decisive action, citing the seriousness of the situation.
In an official statement, Lazio expressed that the decision was made to dissociate from behavior not aligned with the club's values, regardless of the eagle's significant emblematic role. Fans will witness the absence of the traditional eagle flight over the Stadio Olimpico in upcoming matches.
