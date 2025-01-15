Harissa: Tunisia's Fiery Cultural Legacy Captivating the World

Tunisia's famed condiment, harissa, is captivating palates worldwide with its distinctive blend of red peppers, garlic, vinegar, and spices, earning a spot as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

Nabeul, the heart of Tunisia's harissa production, hosted a growing festival where chef Chahida Boufayed described harissa as 'essential to Tunisian cuisine,' showcasing its cultural significance beyond a mere culinary phenomenon.

The spread, akin to sriracha for its fiery kick, is now drawing tourists eager to experience its traditional preparation methods, showcasing Tunisia's rich culinary tapestry on the global stage.

