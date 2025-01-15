Left Menu

Gerard Butler Reflects on Grueling '300' Filming Experience

Gerard Butler recounts the challenging conditions during the filming of Zack Snyder's '300', revealing that numerous cast members sustained injuries. The film, released in 2006, enjoyed massive success despite the physical hardships endured by the crew. Butler also shares a near-death experience while filming 'Chasing Mavericks'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:38 IST
Gerard Butler Reflects on Grueling '300' Filming Experience
Gerard Butler
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exclusive interview, Scottish actor Gerard Butler candidly discussed the strenuous working conditions faced by the cast and crew while filming Zack Snyder's 2006 epic '300'.

Butler revealed the constant injuries that plagued the set, recounting incidents where actors were hospitalized due to on-set accidents. Despite these challenges, '300' went on to become a major box office hit, grossing over USD 450 million globally.

Reflecting on his career, Butler also recounted a terrifying experience on the set of 'Chasing Mavericks', where he was nearly drowned during the shoot. Although he escaped uninjured during '300', this incident left a lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025