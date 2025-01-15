Gerard Butler Reflects on Grueling '300' Filming Experience

In an exclusive interview, Scottish actor Gerard Butler candidly discussed the strenuous working conditions faced by the cast and crew while filming Zack Snyder's 2006 epic '300'.

Butler revealed the constant injuries that plagued the set, recounting incidents where actors were hospitalized due to on-set accidents. Despite these challenges, '300' went on to become a major box office hit, grossing over USD 450 million globally.

Reflecting on his career, Butler also recounted a terrifying experience on the set of 'Chasing Mavericks', where he was nearly drowned during the shoot. Although he escaped uninjured during '300', this incident left a lasting impact.

