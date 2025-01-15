Gerard Butler Reflects on Grueling '300' Filming Experience
Gerard Butler recounts the challenging conditions during the filming of Zack Snyder's '300', revealing that numerous cast members sustained injuries. The film, released in 2006, enjoyed massive success despite the physical hardships endured by the crew. Butler also shares a near-death experience while filming 'Chasing Mavericks'.
In an exclusive interview, Scottish actor Gerard Butler candidly discussed the strenuous working conditions faced by the cast and crew while filming Zack Snyder's 2006 epic '300'.
Butler revealed the constant injuries that plagued the set, recounting incidents where actors were hospitalized due to on-set accidents. Despite these challenges, '300' went on to become a major box office hit, grossing over USD 450 million globally.
Reflecting on his career, Butler also recounted a terrifying experience on the set of 'Chasing Mavericks', where he was nearly drowned during the shoot. Although he escaped uninjured during '300', this incident left a lasting impact.
