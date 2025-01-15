Left Menu

Tragedy at Mahalakshmi Temple: Pilgrim's Unexpected Demise

A young man named Milan Dombre died unexpectedly while descending the steps of the Mahalakshmi temple in Palghar district, Maharashtra. His family suspects a heart attack, but the exact cause of death remains undetermined pending an autopsy. The temple is a frequented pilgrimage site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:21 IST
Tragedy at Mahalakshmi Temple: Pilgrim's Unexpected Demise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man tragically passed away at the Mahalakshmi temple in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Milan Dombre, a local, collapsed while descending the 900 steps after a visit to the shrine.

Despite being rushed to Kasa Rural Hospital, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Although his family suspects a heart attack, Medical Officer Dr. Hemant Behere confirmed that an autopsy is needed to determine the exact cause of death.

The Mahalakshmi temple is a major pilgrimage center, particularly crowded on Tuesdays, Fridays, and weekends. This incident highlights the challenges faced by visitors at such busy religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025