Tragedy at Mahalakshmi Temple: Pilgrim's Unexpected Demise

A 25-year-old man tragically passed away at the Mahalakshmi temple in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Milan Dombre, a local, collapsed while descending the 900 steps after a visit to the shrine.

Despite being rushed to Kasa Rural Hospital, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Although his family suspects a heart attack, Medical Officer Dr. Hemant Behere confirmed that an autopsy is needed to determine the exact cause of death.

The Mahalakshmi temple is a major pilgrimage center, particularly crowded on Tuesdays, Fridays, and weekends. This incident highlights the challenges faced by visitors at such busy religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)