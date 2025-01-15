Tragedy at Mahalakshmi Temple: Pilgrim's Unexpected Demise
A young man named Milan Dombre died unexpectedly while descending the steps of the Mahalakshmi temple in Palghar district, Maharashtra. His family suspects a heart attack, but the exact cause of death remains undetermined pending an autopsy. The temple is a frequented pilgrimage site.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man tragically passed away at the Mahalakshmi temple in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Milan Dombre, a local, collapsed while descending the 900 steps after a visit to the shrine.
Despite being rushed to Kasa Rural Hospital, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Although his family suspects a heart attack, Medical Officer Dr. Hemant Behere confirmed that an autopsy is needed to determine the exact cause of death.
The Mahalakshmi temple is a major pilgrimage center, particularly crowded on Tuesdays, Fridays, and weekends. This incident highlights the challenges faced by visitors at such busy religious sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahalakshmi
- Temple
- Palghar
- Maharashtra
- deceased
- autopsy
- heart attack
- pilgrimage
- darshan
- hospital