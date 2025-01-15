Foxtale's Gleaming Future: A $30 Million Boost and A Strategic Partnership

Foxtale, a skincare brand, announced on Wednesday a significant boost in funds, totaling USD 30 million, secured from Japan's KOSE Corporation alongside existing investors Panthera Growth Partners, Z47, and Kae Capital.

This investment marks the beginning of a strategic alliance with KOSE, a Japan-based cosmetic manufacturer aiming to broaden its footprint in India by leveraging Foxtale's direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategies and grasp of the Indian beauty market.

Foxtale intends to utilize this injection of capital to expand its presence in current markets and enhance its research and development capabilities, especially in creating innovative skincare solutions for Indian women.

Romita Mazumdar, founder of Foxtale, expressed that the partnership with KOSE will accelerate the brand’s growth while KOSE's expertise in global markets will merge with Foxtale's understanding of Indian skin, fostering further innovation.

KOSE's CEO Kazutoshi Kobayashi, highlighted the shared values between the companies, emphasizing customer-centric approaches and mutual interest in human resource development.

Foxtale is on track to achieve 150 per cent growth by FY25 and is targeting profitability by FY26, according to company statements.

