Khichdi Bhandara: Makar Sankranti Tradition Unites Thousands

The Durga Devi Bihari Lal Virochan charitable trust in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, upheld its 96-year-old custom of serving khichdi during Makar Sankranti. This event symbolizes community togetherness and gratitude, drawing thousands despite the cold. Tattapani's submerged hot springs add historical context to these enduring celebrations.

Updated: 15-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming display of tradition, approximately 3,500 people were served khichdi during the Makar Sankranti celebrations in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.

The Durga Devi Bihari Lal Virochan charitable trust, honoring a 96-year legacy, organized a 'bhandara', highlighting community values personified by Nani Durga Devi.

Participants braved freezing temperatures, underscoring the enduring appeal of this event, even as Tattapani's famed hot springs have vanished beneath the Koldam reservoir. Makar Sankranti, however, remains vibrant and well-celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

