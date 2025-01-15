Khichdi Bhandara: Makar Sankranti Tradition Unites Thousands
The Durga Devi Bihari Lal Virochan charitable trust in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, upheld its 96-year-old custom of serving khichdi during Makar Sankranti. This event symbolizes community togetherness and gratitude, drawing thousands despite the cold. Tattapani's submerged hot springs add historical context to these enduring celebrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tattapani | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming display of tradition, approximately 3,500 people were served khichdi during the Makar Sankranti celebrations in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.
The Durga Devi Bihari Lal Virochan charitable trust, honoring a 96-year legacy, organized a 'bhandara', highlighting community values personified by Nani Durga Devi.
Participants braved freezing temperatures, underscoring the enduring appeal of this event, even as Tattapani's famed hot springs have vanished beneath the Koldam reservoir. Makar Sankranti, however, remains vibrant and well-celebrated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moscow Beauty Week: A Celebration of Glamour and Tradition
NRI Surge in Indian Real Estate: Merging Tradition with Modern Investment
Extradition of Do Kwon: Cryptocurrency King Faces Justice
Djokovic Begins Year with Victory and Traditions
Global Revelry: New Year Celebrations Usher in 2025 with Spectacle and Tradition