Left Menu

Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations

'Conclave' leads 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations with 12 nods, while 'Emilia Perez' follows closely with 11 nominations. Britain's prestigious movie honors will be distributed on February 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:48 IST
Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations spotlighted the papal thriller "Conclave," which impressively garnered 12 nominations. This places it at the forefront of the competition.

Trailing just behind is the Spanish-language musical crime and comedy film "Emilia Perez," which earned 11 nods, demonstrating strong international competition.

The prestigious British film awards will be handed out on February 16, setting the stage for a heated race among the nominees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025