Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations spotlighted the papal thriller "Conclave," which impressively garnered 12 nominations. This places it at the forefront of the competition.

Trailing just behind is the Spanish-language musical crime and comedy film "Emilia Perez," which earned 11 nods, demonstrating strong international competition.

The prestigious British film awards will be handed out on February 16, setting the stage for a heated race among the nominees.

