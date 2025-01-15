Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations
'Conclave' leads 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations with 12 nods, while 'Emilia Perez' follows closely with 11 nominations. Britain's prestigious movie honors will be distributed on February 16.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations spotlighted the papal thriller "Conclave," which impressively garnered 12 nominations. This places it at the forefront of the competition.
Trailing just behind is the Spanish-language musical crime and comedy film "Emilia Perez," which earned 11 nods, demonstrating strong international competition.
The prestigious British film awards will be handed out on February 16, setting the stage for a heated race among the nominees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Gears Up for 2024-25 Municipal Elections with 6,496 Nominations
Josh Duhamel Stars in Tense Thriller 'The Neglected'
Release of Tamil Thriller 'Vidaamuyarchi' Postponed: New Details Await
Kazakhstan Upsets Germany, United States Soars in United Cup Tennis Thriller
Viola Davis Stars in High-Stakes Action Thriller 'G20'