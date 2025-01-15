Left Menu

BAFTA Awards 2025: A Showcase of Global Filmmaking Talent

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' garners BAFTA nomination for 'Film Not in the English Language'. Filmmakers Sandhya Suri, Dev Patel, and Karan Kandhari compete in the 'Outstanding Debut' category. The BAFTAs, opening the awards season, spotlight diverse talents, including a substantial number of female directors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:56 IST
Director Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine as Light' has garnered a nomination in the 'Film Not in the English Language' category at the BAFTA Awards 2025. This adds to its growing list of accolades, including a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Also nominated for a BAFTA is Sandhya Suri's thriller 'Santosh', set in Uttar Pradesh, for 'Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer'. She competes with Dev Patel's directorial debut 'Monkey Man' and Karan Kandhari's dark comedy 'Sister Midnight'.

The awards, hosted by actor David Tennant, highlight diverse genres and international narratives, with actress Isabella Rossellini and actor Ralph Fiennes among the top contenders. With these nominations, BAFTAs continue to shine a spotlight on creative excellence in the film industry worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

