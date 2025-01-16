Intruder Attack on Saif Ali Khan's Home Sparks Concern
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder with a knife at his Mumbai home, leading to his hospitalization. NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, a friend of the family, expressed concern over the incident. The police are currently investigating the attempted burglary.
Saif Ali Khan, a prominent Bollywood actor, found himself the victim of an alarming intrusion at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was attacked with a knife, necessitating hospitalization.
NCP (SP) member Supriya Sule voiced her apprehensions about the incident, highlighting it as a 'worrisome' matter during a brief interaction with reporters in Pune.
Multiple police investigations are underway as Sule, who maintains personal ties with Khan's family, urges patience and caution amid public and media speculation.
