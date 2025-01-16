Intruder Attack on Saif Ali Khan's Home Sparks Concern

Saif Ali Khan, a prominent Bollywood actor, found himself the victim of an alarming intrusion at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was attacked with a knife, necessitating hospitalization.

NCP (SP) member Supriya Sule voiced her apprehensions about the incident, highlighting it as a 'worrisome' matter during a brief interaction with reporters in Pune.

Multiple police investigations are underway as Sule, who maintains personal ties with Khan's family, urges patience and caution amid public and media speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)