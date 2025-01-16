Left Menu

Google Adds Rose Petal Magic to Maha Kumbh Searches

Google is commemorating the Maha Kumbh by adding a rose petal animation to its search screen. Users searching terms like 'Maha Kumbh' will see this in honor of the 2025 event at Prayagraj. The spiritual gathering expects up to 45 crore visitors for the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:28 IST
Google is celebrating the current Maha Kumbh event with an innovative feature on its search engine. Users who search for terms such as 'Kumbh' or 'Maha Kumbh' will witness a gentle animation of rose petals on their screens.

This animation can be shared via platforms like email or social media, or users have the option to dismiss it. A statement on the official X handle for the Maha Kumbh highlights this unique celebration, aligning with the ongoing festival in Prayagraj, which began on January 13.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated as one of the biggest spiritual gatherings globally, taking place at the Triveni Sangam. With an impressive early turnout and hopes for 40 to 45 crore participants, the event offers a chance for pilgrims to seek 'Moksha'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

