Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Injured in Intruder Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during an intrusion at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Officials disclosed that an unidentified individual attacked Khan with a knife, inflicting multiple wounds.

Khan, 54, was promptly admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he is undergoing surgery for deep injuries near his spine and wrist. Medical professionals, including neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange and plastic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, are overseeing the operation. Khan is currently stable but remains under medical supervision.

The incident, which is being treated as an attempted burglary, has led to calls for increased security measures. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, while public figures express concerns about the implications for celebrity safety in Maharashtra. Police assure that they are diligently pursuing the intruder.

