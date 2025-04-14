Left Menu

Delhi Capitals' Home Woes Continue as Mumbai Indians Edge Them Out

Delhi Capitals equaled the record for most home losses despite Karun Nair's 89-run effort. Mumbai Indians triumphed by 12 runs, breaking DC's winning streak and pushing MI to seventh place in IPL 2025. Runouts and poor start marred DC's chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Team Delhi Capitals (Photo/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered another setback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This defeat means DC now shares the record for the most home losses with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Karun Nair's impressive 89-run performance in his IPL return could not save DC from a late batting collapse, which included a trio of run-outs that dashed their hopes, as they chased a target of 206. The loss broke their four-match winning streak, leaving them second in the standings.

Mumbai Indians' victory, aided by innings from Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Naman Dhir, lifted them to seventh place with a record of two wins and four losses. MI set a formidable 205/5 in their 20 overs and capitalized on DC's faltering response, which ended at 193 in 19 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

