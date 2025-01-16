Left Menu

Pedaling for Change: A Cycle Journey Across India

A 4,000km cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari was launched to promote a pollution-free India. The rally, including veteran cyclists, aims to raise awareness about the environmental benefits of cycling and the need to safeguard the planet. It emphasizes fitness as a mechanism to combat pollution and societal issues.

A monumental 4,000km cycling expedition was flagged off from Kashmir's iconic Lal Chowk on Thursday, embarking on a journey to Kanyakumari. The expedition aims to highlight the importance of a pollution-free India, drawing participants from across Maharashtra.

Among the cyclists are two senior citizens, who underscore that the mission extends beyond cycling. Satish Jadhav, 67, envisions a hundred-year cycling journey as a personal commitment and encourages the younger generation to embrace cycling for health and to protect nature.

Bhanusali, 64, echoed the sentiment by stressing the expedition's role in preserving the earth and reducing pollution. Deputy Inspector General Rajiv Pande, participating in the rally, highlighted the initiative's potential impact in motivating citizens to prioritize fitness and environmental preservation.

