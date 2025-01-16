Pedaling for Change: A Cycle Journey Across India
A 4,000km cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari was launched to promote a pollution-free India. The rally, including veteran cyclists, aims to raise awareness about the environmental benefits of cycling and the need to safeguard the planet. It emphasizes fitness as a mechanism to combat pollution and societal issues.
- Country:
- India
A monumental 4,000km cycling expedition was flagged off from Kashmir's iconic Lal Chowk on Thursday, embarking on a journey to Kanyakumari. The expedition aims to highlight the importance of a pollution-free India, drawing participants from across Maharashtra.
Among the cyclists are two senior citizens, who underscore that the mission extends beyond cycling. Satish Jadhav, 67, envisions a hundred-year cycling journey as a personal commitment and encourages the younger generation to embrace cycling for health and to protect nature.
Bhanusali, 64, echoed the sentiment by stressing the expedition's role in preserving the earth and reducing pollution. Deputy Inspector General Rajiv Pande, participating in the rally, highlighted the initiative's potential impact in motivating citizens to prioritize fitness and environmental preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mitchell Starc Gears Up for Decisive Showdown Against India
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs
A-One Steels India Set to Raise Rs 650 Crore with IPO Launch
Hyundai Motor India Reports Slight Sales Dip Amid Record Domestic Performance
Corporate India's Tumultuous 2024: From Mergers to Legal Battles