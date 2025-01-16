Battle for Rillette: A Boar's Fight for Freedom
In France, a wild boar named Rillette, cared for by horse breeder Elodie Cappe, faces a court ruling that could result in her euthanasia. Despite being domesticated, authorities want to remove her due to health concerns. The case has sparked public protests and celebrity support.
Animal rights activists in France are mounting a vigorous campaign to spare the life of a wild boar named Rillette, adopted as a piglet by horse breeder Elodie Cappe. Authorities threaten to euthanize the boar unless relocated to a specialized sanctuary.
Rillette, discovered in April 2023 outside Cappe's horse farm in Chaource, central France, has become a beloved member of the farm, interacting peacefully with horses and dogs. Attempts to release Rillette into the wild have failed, with her preferring to return to her human caretaker.
Amid a wave of public support, including a demonstration and a plea from Brigitte Bardot, the decision now rests in a court's hands, raising questions about animal rights and domestic adoption of wildlife. Cappe faces possible jail time for non-compliance but remains determined to protect Rillette.
(With inputs from agencies.)
