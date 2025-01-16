Battle for Rillette: A Boar's Fight for Freedom

Animal rights activists in France are mounting a vigorous campaign to spare the life of a wild boar named Rillette, adopted as a piglet by horse breeder Elodie Cappe. Authorities threaten to euthanize the boar unless relocated to a specialized sanctuary.

Rillette, discovered in April 2023 outside Cappe's horse farm in Chaource, central France, has become a beloved member of the farm, interacting peacefully with horses and dogs. Attempts to release Rillette into the wild have failed, with her preferring to return to her human caretaker.

Amid a wave of public support, including a demonstration and a plea from Brigitte Bardot, the decision now rests in a court's hands, raising questions about animal rights and domestic adoption of wildlife. Cappe faces possible jail time for non-compliance but remains determined to protect Rillette.

