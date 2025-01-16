Left Menu

Battle for Rillette: A Boar's Fight for Freedom

In France, a wild boar named Rillette, cared for by horse breeder Elodie Cappe, faces a court ruling that could result in her euthanasia. Despite being domesticated, authorities want to remove her due to health concerns. The case has sparked public protests and celebrity support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:31 IST
Battle for Rillette: A Boar's Fight for Freedom

Animal rights activists in France are mounting a vigorous campaign to spare the life of a wild boar named Rillette, adopted as a piglet by horse breeder Elodie Cappe. Authorities threaten to euthanize the boar unless relocated to a specialized sanctuary.

Rillette, discovered in April 2023 outside Cappe's horse farm in Chaource, central France, has become a beloved member of the farm, interacting peacefully with horses and dogs. Attempts to release Rillette into the wild have failed, with her preferring to return to her human caretaker.

Amid a wave of public support, including a demonstration and a plea from Brigitte Bardot, the decision now rests in a court's hands, raising questions about animal rights and domestic adoption of wildlife. Cappe faces possible jail time for non-compliance but remains determined to protect Rillette.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025