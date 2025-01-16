Left Menu

Global Delegation Delves into the Splendors of Maha Kumbh

A 21-member international delegation from 10 countries visited the Maha Kumbh, experiencing its religious and cultural significance. They praised the Indian government's arrangements and the message of unity conveyed through the world's largest religious gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-member delegation from ten countries visited the Maha Kumbh on Thursday, immersing themselves in the Triveni Sangam and experiencing India's rich cultural heritage.

The visitors, from diverse countries such as Fiji, UAE, and Finland, praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its meticulous arrangements, noting the event's powerful message of unity.

Sally Al Azab from the UAE highlighted the Maha Kumbh's global significance, as delegates interacted with saints and deepened their understanding of Indian religious traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

