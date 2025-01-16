The Power of Dialogue: Vice President Dhankhar's Call for Ethical Expression
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of dialogue and ethical conduct in promoting global peace and sustainable development. He highlighted Jainism's principles and advocated for maintaining ethical standards. Dhankhar stressed on fostering dialogue to address global challenges and leveraging India's spiritual heritage for positive change.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the necessity of dialogue as the cornerstone of meaningful expression, speaking at the inauguration of the 'Sumeru Parvata' in Dharwad. He cautioned against the compromise of expression and the dismissal of dialogue, which he blamed for many societal issues.
Dhankhar drew parallels between today's global tensions and historical conflicts, affirming that the light at the end of the tunnel is found in dialogue. He pointed to Jainism's three jewels – 'Ahinsa', 'Aparigraha', and 'Anekantvad' – as pivotal frameworks to tackle global violence, consumption, and ideological divides.
Emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct, Dhankhar insisted on preserving India's spiritual power to drive societal change. He urged adherence to ethical standards, emphasizing the crucial role of educating the youth about ethics to shape future generations.
