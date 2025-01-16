The Power of Dialogue: Vice President Dhankhar's Call for Ethical Expression

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the necessity of dialogue as the cornerstone of meaningful expression, speaking at the inauguration of the 'Sumeru Parvata' in Dharwad. He cautioned against the compromise of expression and the dismissal of dialogue, which he blamed for many societal issues.

Dhankhar drew parallels between today's global tensions and historical conflicts, affirming that the light at the end of the tunnel is found in dialogue. He pointed to Jainism's three jewels – 'Ahinsa', 'Aparigraha', and 'Anekantvad' – as pivotal frameworks to tackle global violence, consumption, and ideological divides.

Emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct, Dhankhar insisted on preserving India's spiritual power to drive societal change. He urged adherence to ethical standards, emphasizing the crucial role of educating the youth about ethics to shape future generations.

