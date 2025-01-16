Left Menu

Empowering Lakhpati Didis: A Beacon of Hope for Women in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed satisfaction over empowering more than 12,000 'Lakhpati Didis' under the Umeed Programme. He committed to further support, funds allocation, and simplified procedures for women's financial independence and societal upliftment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards women's empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah celebrated the success of over 12,000 'Lakhpati Didis' under the Umeed Programme. He expressed hope for continued growth and stressed that financial independence uplifts not only individuals but the entire community.

Addressing a gathering at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan', Abdullah promised unwavering government support, including necessary steps, fund allocations, and simplified processes, to ensure the program's success. He reaffirmed his commitment to empowering more women, viewing the initiative as a national model for other states to emulate.

The initiatives launched include training and skill development, alongside support mechanisms like loans and training centers, aiming to transform women beneficiaries into leaders and job creators within their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

