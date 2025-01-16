Empowering Lakhpati Didis: A Beacon of Hope for Women in Jammu and Kashmir
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed satisfaction over empowering more than 12,000 'Lakhpati Didis' under the Umeed Programme. He committed to further support, funds allocation, and simplified procedures for women's financial independence and societal upliftment in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards women's empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah celebrated the success of over 12,000 'Lakhpati Didis' under the Umeed Programme. He expressed hope for continued growth and stressed that financial independence uplifts not only individuals but the entire community.
Addressing a gathering at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan', Abdullah promised unwavering government support, including necessary steps, fund allocations, and simplified processes, to ensure the program's success. He reaffirmed his commitment to empowering more women, viewing the initiative as a national model for other states to emulate.
The initiatives launched include training and skill development, alongside support mechanisms like loans and training centers, aiming to transform women beneficiaries into leaders and job creators within their communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Demands Swift Return to Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Restoring Statehood: Abdullah's Strategic Patience for Jammu and Kashmir
Political Tug-of-War Over Self-Help Groups in Tripura
Unresolved Dispute: Jammu and Kashmir Beyond Article 370
Single Command: Omar Abdullah's Take on Governance in Jammu and Kashmir