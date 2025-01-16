Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Controversy: Giri's Accusations Against Religious Leaders

Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri criticized senior religious leaders for exploiting the Maha Kumbh to showcase their opulence instead of preserving Sanatan Dharma. Giri backed the Akhara Parishad's ban on Muslims at the event, citing it as essential for Hindu values. He warned of India's possible shift to an Islamic nation, criticizing leaders for not addressing the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:28 IST
In a dramatic assertion, Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri delivered a searing critique of senior gurus for using the Maha Kumbh to display personal splendor rather than safeguarding Sanatan Dharma.

The statement, issued by Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, lauded the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, noting its decision to ban Muslims from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh as crucial in preserving Hindu traditions and values.

Giri's statement further stressed the urgency for Hindus to reflect on their leaders' priorities, warning against India's potential transformation into an Islamic state, which he claimed would mark a devastating blow to global harmony and the future of Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

