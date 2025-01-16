Maha Kumbh Controversy: Giri's Accusations Against Religious Leaders

In a dramatic assertion, Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri delivered a searing critique of senior gurus for using the Maha Kumbh to display personal splendor rather than safeguarding Sanatan Dharma.

The statement, issued by Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, lauded the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, noting its decision to ban Muslims from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh as crucial in preserving Hindu traditions and values.

Giri's statement further stressed the urgency for Hindus to reflect on their leaders' priorities, warning against India's potential transformation into an Islamic state, which he claimed would mark a devastating blow to global harmony and the future of Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)