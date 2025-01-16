Star Under Siege: Bollywood's Security Questioned

In a shocking incident early Thursday, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra high-rise apartment. The intruder repeatedly stabbed the actor, prompting immediate hospitalization as his family grappled with the ordeal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan addressed fans via Instagram. Expressing gratitude for their support, she urged the media to respect the family's privacy as they process the traumatic event. She highlighted the overwhelming impact of speculation and scrutiny on their lives.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed Khan's condition as stable after emergency surgery. Despite the grave injuries, including a blade lodged near his spine, his recovery is underway. Meanwhile, police have mobilized multiple teams to investigate and fortify security protocols for the celebrity's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)