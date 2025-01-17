Left Menu

A Cinematic Legend: Remembering David Lynch

David Lynch, the iconic film director known for films like 'Blue Velvet' and 'Mulholland Drive,' as well as the TV series 'Twin Peaks,' has passed away at the age of 78. His family announced his death, expressing deep regret and highlighting his significant impact on the world of cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:18 IST
David Lynch

David Lynch, the revered American filmmaker and artist, renowned for directing acclaimed films such as 'Blue Velvet,' 'The Elephant Man,' and 'Mulholland Drive,' has died at the age of 78. Lynch also co-created the groundbreaking television series 'Twin Peaks.'

His family announced his passing on Thursday, expressing profound regret over the loss. In a statement posted on Lynch's official Facebook page, they mentioned, 'There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.''

Lynch's unique contributions to cinema have left an indelible mark, with fans and filmmakers worldwide mourning his departure and celebrating his visionary work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

