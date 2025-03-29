AMPAS Under Fire: Academy Apologizes for Failing to Support Detained Oscar-Winning Director
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences faced backlash for not supporting detained director Hamdan Ballal after Israeli police detained him. After criticism from members, AMPAS issued an apology, explicitly naming Ballal and condemning the violence he faced. Prominent Hollywood figures signed an open letter urging support for Ballal.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is facing widespread criticism from its 11,000 members for its lack of initial support toward Oscar-winning director Hamdan Ballal. Ballal was detained by Israeli police in the West Bank, yet AMPAS's initial statement on the matter failed to name him specifically.
Amid mounting pressure, by Thursday a letter circulated among AMPAS members expressing disappointment over the organization's response. Acknowledging the outcry, AMPAS issued a follow-up statement on Friday, publicly apologizing to Ballal and all artists who felt unsupported. The apology explicitly condemned any violence against artists.
Prominent Hollywood personalities such as Ava DuVernay and Olivia Colman joined nearly 600 Oscar voters in signing an open letter, holding the Academy accountable. They emphasized the inconsistency of celebrating a filmmaker one month and failing to defend him the next, underscoring the risks Oscar success can entail for filmmakers like Ballal.
