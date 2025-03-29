Left Menu

AMPAS Under Fire: Academy Apologizes for Failing to Support Detained Oscar-Winning Director

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences faced backlash for not supporting detained director Hamdan Ballal after Israeli police detained him. After criticism from members, AMPAS issued an apology, explicitly naming Ballal and condemning the violence he faced. Prominent Hollywood figures signed an open letter urging support for Ballal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:38 IST
AMPAS Under Fire: Academy Apologizes for Failing to Support Detained Oscar-Winning Director
Oscars 2025 (Image source: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is facing widespread criticism from its 11,000 members for its lack of initial support toward Oscar-winning director Hamdan Ballal. Ballal was detained by Israeli police in the West Bank, yet AMPAS's initial statement on the matter failed to name him specifically.

Amid mounting pressure, by Thursday a letter circulated among AMPAS members expressing disappointment over the organization's response. Acknowledging the outcry, AMPAS issued a follow-up statement on Friday, publicly apologizing to Ballal and all artists who felt unsupported. The apology explicitly condemned any violence against artists.

Prominent Hollywood personalities such as Ava DuVernay and Olivia Colman joined nearly 600 Oscar voters in signing an open letter, holding the Academy accountable. They emphasized the inconsistency of celebrating a filmmaker one month and failing to defend him the next, underscoring the risks Oscar success can entail for filmmakers like Ballal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025