Andrea Berta Takes Helm as Arsenal's Sporting Director

Arsenal has appointed Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, marking a significant shift after his impactful 12-year tenure at Atletico Madrid. Berta replaces Edu and is expected to inspire continued success in European football, drawing from his accomplished history with the Spanish club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:37 IST
Arsenal has announced the appointment of Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, following his successful 12-year period at Atletico Madrid, where he shaped winning squads.

"I am thrilled to join Arsenal during such an exciting time," Berta stated, replacing Edu, who resigned last year.

Berta, known for driving Atletico to major victories, including two LaLiga titles and a Europa League win, looks forward to propelling Arsenal's resurgence in European football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

