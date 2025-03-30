Andrea Berta Takes Helm as Arsenal's Sporting Director
Arsenal has appointed Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, marking a significant shift after his impactful 12-year tenure at Atletico Madrid. Berta replaces Edu and is expected to inspire continued success in European football, drawing from his accomplished history with the Spanish club.
Arsenal has announced the appointment of Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, following his successful 12-year period at Atletico Madrid, where he shaped winning squads.
"I am thrilled to join Arsenal during such an exciting time," Berta stated, replacing Edu, who resigned last year.
Berta, known for driving Atletico to major victories, including two LaLiga titles and a Europa League win, looks forward to propelling Arsenal's resurgence in European football.
