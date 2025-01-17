Bollywood Star Attacked: Mumbai Police Detain Suspect

Mumbai police have detained an individual suspected of being involved in the attack on Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan, an official confirmed on Friday morning.

The suspect, who has yet to be officially identified, was brought to the Bandra police station. This action followed the interrogation of various individuals resembling the attacker as per CCTV footage.

Khan, 54, sustained six stab wounds during the assault in his Bandra apartment on Thursday morning. Following an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, Khan is reported to be out of danger.

