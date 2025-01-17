Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Stabbing Attack

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, aged 54, was attacked during a burglary attempt at his upscale Mumbai residence. He sustained six stab wounds and was transported to the hospital where doctors successfully operated on him, narrowly avoiding critical damage to his spine by just 2 mm.

While a suspect has been reportedly detained by local television channels, official confirmation from the police remains absent. Police officer Dikshit Gedam maintained that there has been no major development in the investigation since the day of the incident.

Khan, recognized as one of Bollywood's top stars, managed to reach the hospital wearing blood-soaked clothes. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, urged the media to refrain from speculating on the case, emphasizing the family's ongoing struggle to process the event.

