Motive Behind Saif Ali Khan's Attack Revealed

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra apartment. Maharashtra's state minister for home, Yogesh Kadam, dispelled rumors of gang involvement, indicating theft as the sole motive. Khan underwent emergency surgery and is recovering well. A suspect with a criminal background has been detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:32 IST
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a knife attack in his posh Bandra residence. Maharashtra's minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam, on Friday, dismissed any gang involvement, suggesting theft as the sole motive.

The actor, aged 54, suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Doctors report that he is recovering well and is likely to be discharged within a few days.

A suspect with a prior criminal record has been detained by Mumbai police, matching the description captured on CCTV. The police are also in pursuit of another individual linked to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

