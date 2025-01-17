Security Amplified for Coldplay Concert: A Harmonious Affair

Navi Mumbai Police have announced the deployment of almost 1,000 officers to maintain order at the highly anticipated Coldplay concert.

The British rock band will perform as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.

An expected crowd of 45,000 fans will gather, prompting expanded security measures. The police statement detailed the allocation of officers inside and outside the venue, combined with traffic management efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)