Security Amplified for Coldplay Concert: A Harmonious Affair

Nearly 1,000 police officers are set to ensure law and order during Coldplay's concerts in Navi Mumbai. Scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21 at DY Patil Stadium, an estimated 45,000 fans will attend. Elaborate security measures, including traffic restrictions and designated parking, will be implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai Police have announced the deployment of almost 1,000 officers to maintain order at the highly anticipated Coldplay concert.

The British rock band will perform as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.

An expected crowd of 45,000 fans will gather, prompting expanded security measures. The police statement detailed the allocation of officers inside and outside the venue, combined with traffic management efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

