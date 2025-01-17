Unexpected Passenger: Auto Driver's Encounter with Saif Ali Khan

In an unexpected twist, an auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai found himself transporting a high-profile passenger—none other than Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. The encounter unfolded in the early hours of Thursday when Bhajan Singh Rana picked up a man with a blood-soaked kurta, initially unaware of the passenger's celebrity status.

According to Rana, it was only upon reaching Lilavati Hospital that Khan revealed his identity, requesting a stretcher at the hospital gate. The actor, suffering from neck and back injuries, was initially headed to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra before opting for Lilavati instead.

Accompanied by his sons, including the 23-year-old Ibrahim Ali Khan, the actor did not pay a fare for the ride, which lasted a brief seven to eight minutes. The driver's account highlights a night of unscripted drama involving one of Bollywood's notable figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)