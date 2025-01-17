Left Menu

Auto Rickshaw's Night of Bollywood Drama

Auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana unwittingly transported Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital after an early morning incident. Saif, injured and wearing a blood-soaked kurta, identified himself upon arrival. Accompanied by his sons, they reached the hospital within minutes, and Rana declined the fare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana found himself at the center of a Bollywood drama when he ferried Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital.

Unaware of his star passenger's identity until the hospital arrival, Rana narrated that the actor walked into his rickshaw accompanied by his sons after sustaining injuries.

The quick journey ended around 3 AM, with Saif revealing his identity at the hospital gate and requesting a stretcher. Remarkably, Rana returned without taking fare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

