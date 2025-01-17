Auto Rickshaw's Night of Bollywood Drama

In an unexpected turn of events, auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana found himself at the center of a Bollywood drama when he ferried Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital.

Unaware of his star passenger's identity until the hospital arrival, Rana narrated that the actor walked into his rickshaw accompanied by his sons after sustaining injuries.

The quick journey ended around 3 AM, with Saif revealing his identity at the hospital gate and requesting a stretcher. Remarkably, Rana returned without taking fare.

