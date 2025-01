Sadhguru and Yogi Adityanath: A Spiritual Convergence

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Friday, as per an official statement.

The Isha Foundation founder also connected with saints at the Maha Kumbh Mela event held in Prayagraj the previous day.

In a prior meeting in 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embraced the spiritual leader in Lucknow as Sadhguru embarked on his 'Save Soil' (Mitti Bachao Abhiyan) initiative following a journey spanning over 30,000 kilometers.

