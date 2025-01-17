Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Critiques Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

The Samajwadi Party delegation expressed dissatisfaction with Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency,' stating it failed to highlight the struggles of the Samajwadi movement. The movie, portraying Indira Gandhi, was criticized for neglecting democratic principles and respecting those who fought during the Emergency period.

Updated: 17-01-2025 22:41 IST
The Samajwadi Party delegation voiced their discontent with Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' after attending its screening. The movie, directed and co-produced by Ranaut, centers on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi but reportedly fails to address the Samajwadi movement's struggles.

Senior SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary pointed out that the film neglects the Samajwadi movement's efforts and emphasized the importance of respecting democracy and refraining from the misuse of power. He urged current leaders to learn from history, noting that power is transient.

Chaudhary admitted the impact of the Emergency period but suggested that similar circumstances have occurred without formal declaration. The SP delegation's criticism is part of a broader conversation on power dynamics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

