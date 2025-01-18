Left Menu

FireAid: Star-Studded Concert Unites for LA Wildfire Relief

FireAid, a benefit concert featuring Sting, Billie Eilish, and more, aims to aid Los Angeles-area wildfire relief. Originally set at the Intuit Dome, it will now be held at two venues, also broadcast online. Proceeds will be managed by the Annenberg Foundation for relief and prevention efforts.

Los Angeles | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:39 IST
A constellation of music stars, including Sting, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga, will perform at FireAid, a benefit concert dedicated to supporting Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts.

Initially planned for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the event will now take place at both the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum on January 30. The concert will reach a global audience through live broadcasts and streaming on platforms like Apple Music and Netflix.

Organized in part by the Azoff family with Live Nation, this initiative aims to donate all proceeds to designated beneficiaries, advised by the Annenberg Foundation. The high-profile lineup also includes Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, and more, with tickets available via Ticketmaster starting Wednesday noon PDT.

