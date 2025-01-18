FireAid: Star-Studded Concert Unites for LA Wildfire Relief

A constellation of music stars, including Sting, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga, will perform at FireAid, a benefit concert dedicated to supporting Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts.

Initially planned for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the event will now take place at both the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum on January 30. The concert will reach a global audience through live broadcasts and streaming on platforms like Apple Music and Netflix.

Organized in part by the Azoff family with Live Nation, this initiative aims to donate all proceeds to designated beneficiaries, advised by the Annenberg Foundation. The high-profile lineup also includes Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, and more, with tickets available via Ticketmaster starting Wednesday noon PDT.

