Left Menu

Global Headlines: Art, Justice, Politics, and Safety

The article discusses significant global events including Singapore President's visit to India's cultural sites, a Justice's seminar withdrawal, political debates on election reforms, actor Saif Ali Khan's recovery post-attack, and security measures for Donald Trump's inauguration amidst cold weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:02 IST
Global Headlines: Art, Justice, Politics, and Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, embarked on a cultural exploration during his visit to India, touring the renowned Raghurajpur artists' village and the storied Sun Temple at Konark, as part of his state tour in Odisha's Puri district.

In the legal arena, controversy has arisen as Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court has chosen to withdraw from a highly anticipated seminar on the Ram temple movement, set to occur at the Kumbh Mela. His previous statements at a VHP event had sparked debate.

On the political front, Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy has sharply criticized the central government's 'one nation, one election' proposal, describing it as unconstitutional with political motives. Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan is making a strong recovery after a recent attack at his Mumbai residence, with his release from the hospital expected in a few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025