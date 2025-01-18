Global Headlines: Art, Justice, Politics, and Safety
The article discusses significant global events including Singapore President's visit to India's cultural sites, a Justice's seminar withdrawal, political debates on election reforms, actor Saif Ali Khan's recovery post-attack, and security measures for Donald Trump's inauguration amidst cold weather.
The President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, embarked on a cultural exploration during his visit to India, touring the renowned Raghurajpur artists' village and the storied Sun Temple at Konark, as part of his state tour in Odisha's Puri district.
In the legal arena, controversy has arisen as Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court has chosen to withdraw from a highly anticipated seminar on the Ram temple movement, set to occur at the Kumbh Mela. His previous statements at a VHP event had sparked debate.
On the political front, Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy has sharply criticized the central government's 'one nation, one election' proposal, describing it as unconstitutional with political motives. Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan is making a strong recovery after a recent attack at his Mumbai residence, with his release from the hospital expected in a few days.
