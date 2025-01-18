The Knockout Punch: Can AI Transform Boxing's Future?

Boxing, a sport known for its theatrical flair and storied history, is facing renewed scrutiny over its subjective judging practices.

Recent controversies, like those in the 2012 Olympics and the Usyk vs. Dubois bout, have reignited calls for reform, prompting discussions on the potential role of artificial intelligence (AI) in modernizing the sport.

AI promises a solution by offering consistency and fairness without compromising tradition. By integrating technology like sensors and AI-driven analysis, boxing can enhance its integrity, ensuring fans and fighters alike are part of a fair spectacle.

