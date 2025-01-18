Left Menu

Wi Ha-joon's Rise to Global Fame and Responsibility

Wi Ha-joon, known for roles in K-dramas and Squid Game, discusses his increased responsibility as an actor and public figure following the global success of Squid Game. He expresses the pressure of his role in the upcoming sequel and the motivation it brings. Ha-joon notes the historical and social factors behind South Korea's storytelling success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:46 IST
Wi Ha-joon's Rise to Global Fame and Responsibility
actor
  • Country:
  • India

Wi Ha-joon, propelled to international stardom by Netflix's immensely popular series "Squid Game," reflects on the weight of increased responsibilities that fame brings. Known for roles in hit K-dramas, he shares how global recognition has fueled his drive to excel in his craft.

Discussing his character, Hwang Jun-ho, Ha-joon reveals the pressure to deliver as Jun-ho returns in "Squid Game 2." The detective, now working as a traffic cop, reunites with lead character Gi-hun to delve deeper into the dark secrets of the deadly games. Ha-joon acknowledges the show's exploration of rich-poor dynamics, inspired by Korea's historical and social context.

With aspirations for international collaborations, Ha-joon shows interest in working with Indian creators, expressing his openness to global projects. The second season also stars Lee Byung-Hun, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, among others, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025