Wi Ha-joon's Rise to Global Fame and Responsibility

Wi Ha-joon, propelled to international stardom by Netflix's immensely popular series "Squid Game," reflects on the weight of increased responsibilities that fame brings. Known for roles in hit K-dramas, he shares how global recognition has fueled his drive to excel in his craft.

Discussing his character, Hwang Jun-ho, Ha-joon reveals the pressure to deliver as Jun-ho returns in "Squid Game 2." The detective, now working as a traffic cop, reunites with lead character Gi-hun to delve deeper into the dark secrets of the deadly games. Ha-joon acknowledges the show's exploration of rich-poor dynamics, inspired by Korea's historical and social context.

With aspirations for international collaborations, Ha-joon shows interest in working with Indian creators, expressing his openness to global projects. The second season also stars Lee Byung-Hun, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, among others, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming release.

(With inputs from agencies.)