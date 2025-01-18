Wi Ha-joon's Rise to Global Fame and Responsibility
Wi Ha-joon, known for roles in K-dramas and Squid Game, discusses his increased responsibility as an actor and public figure following the global success of Squid Game. He expresses the pressure of his role in the upcoming sequel and the motivation it brings. Ha-joon notes the historical and social factors behind South Korea's storytelling success.
Wi Ha-joon, propelled to international stardom by Netflix's immensely popular series "Squid Game," reflects on the weight of increased responsibilities that fame brings. Known for roles in hit K-dramas, he shares how global recognition has fueled his drive to excel in his craft.
Discussing his character, Hwang Jun-ho, Ha-joon reveals the pressure to deliver as Jun-ho returns in "Squid Game 2." The detective, now working as a traffic cop, reunites with lead character Gi-hun to delve deeper into the dark secrets of the deadly games. Ha-joon acknowledges the show's exploration of rich-poor dynamics, inspired by Korea's historical and social context.
With aspirations for international collaborations, Ha-joon shows interest in working with Indian creators, expressing his openness to global projects. The second season also stars Lee Byung-Hun, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, among others, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming release.
