South Korea Awaits Crucial Constitutional Court Verdict Amid Tensions
South Korea's interim leader, Han Duck-soo, urged the public to accept the impending decision of the Constitutional Court regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment calmly. The court is set to deliver its verdict on April 4, amidst heightened security and potential political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 06:41 IST
In South Korea, interim leader Han Duck-soo has implored the nation to keep its composure as the Constitutional Court prepares to deliver its verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
During a ministerial meeting focused on safety, Han stressed the importance of accepting the court's decision without resorting to violence, urging political figures to avoid inciting any unrest.
The court's ruling, due on April 4, will determine whether Yoon remains in office following accusations of improperly declaring martial law. In anticipation, police have increased security measures to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Stages Walkout in West Bengal Assembly
Land-for-Jobs Scandal: Political Tensions Rise in Bihar
Nagpur Violence Unleashed: Political Tensions Rise Amidst Curfew
Nagpur Unrest: Political Tensions Erupt Over Historical Tomb Controversy
Violence Erupts in Nagpur Amid Political Tensions