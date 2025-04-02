Left Menu

South Korea Awaits Crucial Constitutional Court Verdict Amid Tensions

South Korea's interim leader, Han Duck-soo, urged the public to accept the impending decision of the Constitutional Court regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment calmly. The court is set to deliver its verdict on April 4, amidst heightened security and potential political tensions.

In South Korea, interim leader Han Duck-soo has implored the nation to keep its composure as the Constitutional Court prepares to deliver its verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

During a ministerial meeting focused on safety, Han stressed the importance of accepting the court's decision without resorting to violence, urging political figures to avoid inciting any unrest.

The court's ruling, due on April 4, will determine whether Yoon remains in office following accusations of improperly declaring martial law. In anticipation, police have increased security measures to maintain order.

