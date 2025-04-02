South Korea Awaits Crucial Constitutional Court Verdict Amid Tensions

In South Korea, interim leader Han Duck-soo has implored the nation to keep its composure as the Constitutional Court prepares to deliver its verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

During a ministerial meeting focused on safety, Han stressed the importance of accepting the court's decision without resorting to violence, urging political figures to avoid inciting any unrest.

The court's ruling, due on April 4, will determine whether Yoon remains in office following accusations of improperly declaring martial law. In anticipation, police have increased security measures to maintain order.

