Maharashtra Takes Action to Safeguard Ancient Forts from Encroachment

The Maharashtra government on Saturday unveiled plans to protect the state's ancient forts from encroachment by forming district-level committees. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar emphasized the importance of preserving these historical sites and announced a structured approach to tackle illegal occupations.

The state is home to 47 Centrally-protected forts and 62 state-protected forts. These sites, managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, are integral to Maharashtra's cultural heritage and need stringent measures for their conservation.

Each district-level committee, led by district collectors, will feature key officials, including police and municipal heads. The panels are tasked with identifying and addressing encroachments, aiming for complete removal by May 31, with regular progress evaluations ensuring ongoing fort protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)