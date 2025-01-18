Left Menu

Bollywood Stalwart Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Suspects Detained

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during a burglary at his Mumbai home. Police detained two suspects, one in Chhattisgarh and another in Mumbai. The attack on Khan, a prominent Bollywood figure, has shocked the industry and residents, prompting calls for improved security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:07 IST
Bollywood Stalwart Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Suspects Detained
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. The 54-year-old actor was wounded in his spine, neck, and hands, requiring surgery to stabilize his condition, though he is now out of danger.

Authorities in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday detained a second suspect connected to the attack. Sanjeev Sinha, a Railway Protection Force representative, confirmed that the suspect was identified through a video call with Mumbai Police, who had earlier detained another suspect.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan, a leading figure in Bollywood, has shocked the film industry and local populace, spurring demands for heightened security and policing in India's bustling financial hub of Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025