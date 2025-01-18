Bollywood Stalwart Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Suspects Detained
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during a burglary at his Mumbai home. Police detained two suspects, one in Chhattisgarh and another in Mumbai. The attack on Khan, a prominent Bollywood figure, has shocked the industry and residents, prompting calls for improved security.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. The 54-year-old actor was wounded in his spine, neck, and hands, requiring surgery to stabilize his condition, though he is now out of danger.
Authorities in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday detained a second suspect connected to the attack. Sanjeev Sinha, a Railway Protection Force representative, confirmed that the suspect was identified through a video call with Mumbai Police, who had earlier detained another suspect.
The attack on Saif Ali Khan, a leading figure in Bollywood, has shocked the film industry and local populace, spurring demands for heightened security and policing in India's bustling financial hub of Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
