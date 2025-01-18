Suspect in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Arrested on Train in Chhattisgarh
Aakash Kanojia, the suspect in the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan, was arrested by the Raipur Railway Protection Force on a Durg train. Identified through a video call with Mumbai Police, Kanojia now awaits further interrogation. Meanwhile, Saif recovers from a successful surgery.
The Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended Aakash Kanojia, the suspect linked to the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Kanojia was taken into custody while traveling on the Jnaneswari Express train through Durg, Chhattisgarh, following coordination between RPF and Mumbai Police, who had flagged him as a suspect.
The attack on Saif Ali Khan took place at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was injured with stab wounds to his thoracic spine during a confrontation with an intruder. After being promptly admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, doctors successfully removed a 2.5-inch blade, and the actor is now recovering well.
As part of a wider investigation, the Mumbai Police have assembled 20 teams to locate the assailant, analyzing CCTV footage and interrogating over 30 individuals, including Saif Ali Khan's staff. The Raipur RPF's prompt action, following inputs from Mumbai Police, led to Kanojia's arrest, with thorough identification confirmed via video call.
