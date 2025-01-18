Left Menu

Suspect in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Arrested on Train in Chhattisgarh

Aakash Kanojia, the suspect in the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan, was arrested by the Raipur Railway Protection Force on a Durg train. Identified through a video call with Mumbai Police, Kanojia now awaits further interrogation. Meanwhile, Saif recovers from a successful surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:36 IST
Suspect in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Arrested on Train in Chhattisgarh
Actor Saif Ali Khan (Photo: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended Aakash Kanojia, the suspect linked to the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Kanojia was taken into custody while traveling on the Jnaneswari Express train through Durg, Chhattisgarh, following coordination between RPF and Mumbai Police, who had flagged him as a suspect.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan took place at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was injured with stab wounds to his thoracic spine during a confrontation with an intruder. After being promptly admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, doctors successfully removed a 2.5-inch blade, and the actor is now recovering well.

As part of a wider investigation, the Mumbai Police have assembled 20 teams to locate the assailant, analyzing CCTV footage and interrogating over 30 individuals, including Saif Ali Khan's staff. The Raipur RPF's prompt action, following inputs from Mumbai Police, led to Kanojia's arrest, with thorough identification confirmed via video call.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025