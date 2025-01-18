Left Menu

Paragliding Tragedy Strikes Himachal Pradesh: Two Tourists Dead

Two tourists from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu died in separate paragliding accidents within 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh. Authorities are investigating incidents at Dharamshala's Indrunag and Kullu's Garsa sites, highlighting potential negligence. A previous mishap in January underlines growing safety concerns in the state's paragliding industry.

Updated: 18-01-2025 23:02 IST
Paragliding Tragedy Strikes Himachal Pradesh: Two Tourists Dead
  Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events over the weekend, two tourists lost their lives in separate paragliding accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts, police confirmed on Saturday. The accidents occurred within a span of 24 hours, claiming the lives of tourists from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Tragedy unfolded at the Indrunag paragliding site near Dharamshala, where Bhavsar Khushi from Ahmedabad succumbed to fatal injuries after a tandem flight mishap during take-off on Saturday evening. The pilot, who also fell, is currently receiving medical attention at Tanda Medical College, according to ASP Kangra Vir Bahadur. Investigations into all aspects are underway.

The previous Friday, a separate accident at the Garsa landing site in Kullu district claimed the life of a 28-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu. During a display of aerial acrobatics, a collision between paragliders resulted in one crashing to the ground. While Jayash Ram did not survive, the pilot Ashwani Kumar endured serious injuries and is being treated at PGI Chandigarh. Authorities confirmed charges of negligence have been filed as investigations continue.

