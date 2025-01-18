Knife Fragment Recovered in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

A fragment of the knife allegedly used in the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan has been retrieved from his Bandra home, according to the Mumbai Police. The attack occurred earlier this week, severely injuring the actor.

The same day, the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, detained a suspect from the Jnaneswari Express train. The accused will be transferred to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Mumbai Police have deployed 20 teams, scrutinizing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, including Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor. The actor is recovering after surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, having moved from the ICU to a regular room.

(With inputs from agencies.)