A knife piece, linked to the attack on Saif Ali Khan, was found at his Bandra home. Mumbai Police arrested a suspect on a train in Chhattisgarh. The actor, hospitalized after the incident, is recovering. Police intensified the probe, forming 20 teams and securing eyewitness statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:52 IST
Knife Fragment Recovered in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fragment of the knife allegedly used in the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan has been retrieved from his Bandra home, according to the Mumbai Police. The attack occurred earlier this week, severely injuring the actor.

The same day, the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, detained a suspect from the Jnaneswari Express train. The accused will be transferred to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Mumbai Police have deployed 20 teams, scrutinizing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, including Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor. The actor is recovering after surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, having moved from the ICU to a regular room.

(With inputs from agencies.)

