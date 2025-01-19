Bollywood Drama, British Loss, and Rocking India

An unidentified assailant attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai residence, leaving him with serious injuries to his spine, neck, and hands. The attacker remains at large, refuting earlier claims of a suspect being questioned by police.

Legendary British actress Joan Plowright has passed away at the age of 95. Celebrated for her work in 'The Entertainer' and various accolades, Plowright has left an indelible mark on the world of acting.

Coldplay, the renowned British rock band, will be partnering with Mukesh Ambani's broadcast venture to livestream their concert in Ahmedabad, India. The concert is highly anticipated, with tickets selling out rapidly.

