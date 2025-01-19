Left Menu

Bollywood Drama, British Loss, and Rocking India

The summary outlines recent entertainment news, including an unsolved stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai, the death of British actress Joan Plowright at 95, and British band Coldplay's upcoming concert livestream in India led by a collaboration with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unidentified assailant attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai residence, leaving him with serious injuries to his spine, neck, and hands. The attacker remains at large, refuting earlier claims of a suspect being questioned by police.

Legendary British actress Joan Plowright has passed away at the age of 95. Celebrated for her work in 'The Entertainer' and various accolades, Plowright has left an indelible mark on the world of acting.

Coldplay, the renowned British rock band, will be partnering with Mukesh Ambani's broadcast venture to livestream their concert in Ahmedabad, India. The concert is highly anticipated, with tickets selling out rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

