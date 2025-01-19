Left Menu

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso Welcome Their First Child!

Hollywood star Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have welcomed their first child. The couple was seen strolling in Australia with a baby carriage, though no public announcement has been made. Cavill had previously shared his excitement about becoming a father with the entertainment media.

Updated: 19-01-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hollywood actor Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, TV executive Natalie Viscuso, have reportedly become parents. The couple was spotted in Australia over the weekend, seen taking a leisurely stroll with a baby carriage. Though they are yet to make an official announcement, photos from their outing have already made waves on social media.

Cavill, 41, had disclosed his anticipation about the arrival of his first child back in April 2024, during an interview at the New York City premiere of his film 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.' He expressed immense happiness about this life milestone to entertainment outlet Access Hollywood.

The couple's relationship has been in the spotlight since they became Instagram official in April 2021. Cavill, known for his role in 'Enola Holmes 2' and the upcoming project 'In the Grey,' has previously voiced his aspirations of being an active father to his prospective children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

